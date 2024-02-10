Simons (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Simons sprained his left ankle in Thursday's overtime loss to the Pistons and wasn't able to return to the game. The severity of the sprain hasn't been disclosed, but with Simons out for at least one contest, the Trail Blazers will turn to Scoot Henderson (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) as their primary creators out of the backcourt if both are available to play through their own health concerns. If one or both of Henderson and Brogdon join Simons in street clothes, Portland would likely give 10-day signee Ashton Hagans another extended look as the team's point guard.