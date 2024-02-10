Simons (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Simons sprained his left ankle in Thursday's overtime loss to the Pistons and wasn't able to return to the game. The severity of the sprain hasn't been disclosed, but with Simons out for at least one contest, the Trail Blazers will turn to Scoot Henderson (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) as their primary creators out of the backcourt if both are available to play through their own health concerns. If one or both of Henderson and Brogdon join Simons in street clothes, Portland would likely give 10-day signee Ashton Hagans another extended look as the team's point guard.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits early with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Volume scoring continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pours in 29 points during loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores team-high 24 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Salvages poor shooting with dimes•