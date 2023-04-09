Simons (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Simons will remain sidelined for a 11th straight game with a right foot soreness to close out the regular season. He'll finish the campaign with averages of 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 2.6 assists and 0.7 steals in 35.0 minutes per game across 62 appearances.