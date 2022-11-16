Simons logged 23 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 win over San Antonio.

Simons turned in another strong scoring performance and has now finished with 20-plus points in four of his last five matchups. He's been locked in from beyond the arc over this stretch, knocking down 21 of 55 attempts.