Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Tuesday
Simons will start at point guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Simons will replace Damian Lillard (back) in the starting lineup. The 20-year-old is averaging 11.3 points across 21.3 minutes this season, but should be in line for a healthier workload Tuesday.
