Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Wednesday
Simons will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Simons will start in place of Damian Lillard who's being rested Wednesday. In 19 games, the rookie guard's averaging 2.0 points and 0.4 rebounds in 4.9 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scoreless in 10 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...