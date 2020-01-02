Simons tallied three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 loss to the Knicks.

Simons was a non-factor Wednesday as the Trail Blazers fell in one of their worst losses in recent memory. He has the ability to score in bunches but typically struggles in the other categories. He should not be a target in 12-team leagues and even those in deeper formats could be better served streaming his roster spot.