Simons is questionable for Friday's game against Indiana due to an illness.
Simons was questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to a "general illness," but he suited up and played 39 minutes in the two-point win, posting 20 points (8-20 FG), four rebounds and four assists. He wasn't included on Portland's initial injury report for Friday's game, so his late addition is concerning, though it'd be surprising if he didn't suit up again.
