Simons (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Simons continues to deal with a foot injury and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game Friday. Shaedon Sharpe took his place in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Jazz, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him do so once again Friday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Won't play against Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Shooting struggles continue•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Struggles throughout contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores empty 22 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Struggles from deep Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Makes huge impact in return•