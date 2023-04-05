Simons (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game agains the Spurs.

Simons is slated to miss a ninth straight game. He's not expected to suit up again this season, so Shaedon Sharpe (knee), Skylar Mays and Cam Reddish (back) will presumably continue to handle increased workloads, though Shaquille Harrison and Jeenathan Williams could crack the rotation if Sharpe and/or Reddish are downgraded to out.