Simons accumulated 25 points (7-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-106 loss to Golden State.

Simons led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while leading Portland in scoring in a losing effort. Simons has recorded seven threes in two straight outings, his season-best mark from deep in a game this season. Simons has scored 20 or more points in all but two contests so far this year.