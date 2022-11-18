Simons posted 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets.

Simons has knocked down four or more triples in his last four contests, scoring 20-plus points in each matchup. He's had a solid month of November to this point, averaging 24.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 38.7 percent shooting from three over seven games.