Simons registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 97-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.

The 2018 first-round pick put together a solid outing while tying Gary Trent, Jr. for the team lead in minutes. Simons is off to a solid start in Las Vegas, averaging 15.5 points (on 44.0 percent shooting), 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.5 minutes. Simons is poised for a boost in the 7.1 minutes he averaged during his rookie campaign, and he'll look to continue gaining valuable seasoning during the balance of his time in the desert.

