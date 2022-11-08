Simons collected 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3PT, 3-3 FT), four assists and one steal in 32 minutes Monday against the Heat.

Simons played a key role in his squad's 110-107 victory, though he showed some signs of rust after missing his last two contests with a foot injury. While he did need 20 field-goal attempts to reach 25 points, he still lead the Trail Blazers in scoring. The shot opportunities should continue to be there for Simons, as he's attempted 17 or more shots in seven of eight contests this season.