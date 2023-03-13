Simons provided 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Simons couldn't repeat the 34-point performance he delivered against the 76ers on Friday, and he had a woeful outing when it came to his three-point range shooting. His numbers have been trending in the wrong direction overall because, excluding the game against the Pelicans in which he got injured, he's failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last six appearances.