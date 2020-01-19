Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Struggles in loss
Simons had 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.
Simons got the start due to C.J. McCollum's ankle injury and while he scored in double digits for the first time in his last six games, he was badly outplayed by Gary Trent Jr. who ended with 30 points off the bench. Simons should remain a starter while McCollum remains sidelined, but he must produce at a higher level and take advantage of the opportunity if he wants to see an uptick on his value moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 19 in 34 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Statistical woes continue•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Empty stat line Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Thrives despite limited minutes•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.