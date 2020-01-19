Simons had 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.

Simons got the start due to C.J. McCollum's ankle injury and while he scored in double digits for the first time in his last six games, he was badly outplayed by Gary Trent Jr. who ended with 30 points off the bench. Simons should remain a starter while McCollum remains sidelined, but he must produce at a higher level and take advantage of the opportunity if he wants to see an uptick on his value moving forward.