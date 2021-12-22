Simons totaled two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to New Orleans.

Simons was not a factor in the loss, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. With Damian Lillard back in the fold, Simons' value has dropped off in a hurry. He should still be able to have some streaming appeal from time to time, but beyond that, there is very little to see in terms of upside.