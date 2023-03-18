Simons racked up 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 126-112 loss to the Celtics.

Simons had a tough time getting going with nine first-half points on just 3-of-9 shooting from the field while failing to record any assists or rebounds. He made only two more shots in the second half, along with three of six free throw attempts before finishing second on the team with 17 points on the night. The shooting guard is now shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from three over his last two games.