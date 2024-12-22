Simons closed with 18 points (7-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, six assists and five steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 loss to the Spurs.

Simons didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still salvaged his fantasy line by recording a season-high mark in steals. Simons also snapped a streak of three games with at least 20 points, but he's reached the 18-point mark five times in eight December contests, so he's been finding ways to produce. Simons is averaging nearly 18 points per game this season, and he's been one of the Blazers' most consistent scoring weapons despite the team's overall struggles.