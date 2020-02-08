Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Suffers concussion
Simons suffered a concussion in Friday's game against the Jazz and will not return, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simons' exit and Trevor Ariza's ejection leaves the Trail Blazers with just seven healthy players in the contest. He will need to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's matchup with the heat in order to have a chance or playing.
