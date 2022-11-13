Simons accumulated 24 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks.

Since missing two games, Simons is performing extremely well, averaging 22,8 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds over a four-game span. The Trail Blazers lean heavily on Simons and Damian Lillard, and their combined presence is key to their success. Staying healthy has been a concern for both players so far this season, but there aren't many backcourts that can match the duo when they are 100 percent.