The Trail Blazers exercised Simons' $2.25 million team option for 2020-21 on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Portland essentially redshirted Simons during his rookie campaign, but the 20-year-old put his potential on display in the regular-season finale April 10 when coach Terry Stotts rested several key players. Simons erupted for 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 48 minutes, a performance that likely played a major factor in the team eschewing adding established depth behind point guard Damian Lillard in free agency this offseason. Expect Simons to serve as Lillard's top backup in 2019-20 and potentially act as a go-to scorer for the second unit.