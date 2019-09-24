Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Third-year option picked up
The Trail Blazers exercised Simons' $2.25 million team option for 2020-21 on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Portland essentially redshirted Simons during his rookie campaign, but the 20-year-old put his potential on display in the regular-season finale April 10 when coach Terry Stotts rested several key players. Simons erupted for 37 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 48 minutes, a performance that likely played a major factor in the team eschewing adding established depth behind point guard Damian Lillard in free agency this offseason. Expect Simons to serve as Lillard's top backup in 2019-20 and potentially act as a go-to scorer for the second unit.
