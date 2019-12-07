Play

Simons had 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 136-113 loss against the Lakers.

Simons scored in double digits for the sixth time in his last 10 outings, and he could be in line for more playing time due to Rodney Hood' season-ending knee injury.

