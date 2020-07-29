Simons registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five assists, and four rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Simons got the start at point guard due to Damian Lillard's foot injury, and he might be in line for decent minutes off the bench -- especially if the star floor general is forced to miss more time or if he is not 100 percent healthy for the stretch run of the season. Simons averaged 8.4 points while shooting 40.5 percent from deep in his last 12 outings before the season was suspended in March.