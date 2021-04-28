Simons delivered 27 points (9-13 FG, 9-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Pacers.

Simons was a key cog in Tuesday's victory, as he set a franchise mark and tied an NBA record by making his first nine three-point attempts. The 27 points also represent a season-high mark for the 2018 first-round pick, who has surpassed the 20-point plateau just twice this season.