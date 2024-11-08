Simons registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.
The 25-year-old tied his season high in assists while finishing as the game's third-highest scorer behind Deandre Ayton (21) and Jerami Grant (21). However, Simons did struggle from three-point range, and he has shot only 32.0 percent from beyond the arc through nine regular-season outings. The guard has taken a step back in scoring the rock this season, during which he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 24 points Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Struggles with shot Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Good to go Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Leaves early, expected to be fine•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Spurs rally in narrow win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Muted performance in loss•