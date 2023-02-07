Simons closed Monday's 127-108 loss to the Bucks with 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

The Blazers collectively struggled on offense Monday, going 9-for-36 from three-point range and hitting just 40.7 percent of their field-goal attempts. Simons was a bright spot, as he made half of his 16 tries from the field and all four of his free-throw attempts en route to 21 points. It was his fifth straight performance of 20-plus points, and he's averaging 25.6 points on 56.6 percent shooting over that span.