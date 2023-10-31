Simons underwent successful right thumb surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and is expected to return to play in approximately six weeks.
Simons suffered his injury against the Clippers on Oct. 25. The 24-year-old guard will likely be out until early-to-mid December. Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon are expected to receive increased playing time in Simons' absence.
