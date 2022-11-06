Simons (foot) is doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Heat.
Simons will likely miss a third straight game due to a foot injury. It's unclear when he may return to action, but after Monday's game, his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hornets.
