Coach Chauncey Billups said Simons (illness) returned to practice Saturday but is unlikely to play in Sunday's game versus the Hawks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Simons will likely miss his second straight contest Sunday due to an illness. However, the 25-year-old guard's participation in practice is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action.
