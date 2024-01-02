Simons (illness) has been upgraded to questionable in advance of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Simons is amid a three-game absence due to illness, but the 24-year-old appears to be on the mend. Simons is averaging 27.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 34.2 minutes per game across 11 appearances this season.