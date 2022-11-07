Simons (foot) was upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Simons has missed each of the Trail Blazers' previous two contests due to foot inflammation and was initially listed as doubtful for Monday. With Damian Lillard (calf) also questionable, Portland's backcourt will certainly be a situation to monitor closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Out again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Paces Portland with 31 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Goes off for 30 points•