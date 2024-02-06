Simons provided 26 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Nuggets. He also had four turnovers.

Simons punished Denver in a road back-to-back, accumulating 55 points on 19-for-41 shooting across the set, although the Nuggets emerged victorious in both games. Simons has knocked down four triples in three straight games, bringing his season average to 39.1 percent on 8.7 threes per game.