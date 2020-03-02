Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Will be game-time decision
Simons (ankle) stated that his status for Monday's game against Orlando will hinge on his ability to go through pregame warmups, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Simons stated that he's "leaning towards playing", indicating that he'll try to give it a go against the Magic. That said, the team has yet to make an official call either way and will likely hold off until after warmups.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Participates in shootaround•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Plays 21 minutes Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores 22 against Grizzlies•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Limited impact in return•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...