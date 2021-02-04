Simons will face a restriction of roughly 20 minutes in Thursday's game against the 76ers, Blazers radio host Jay Allen reports.

With Damian Lillard (abdomen) out, this was shaping up to be a potential high-minute night for Simons, but he tweaked his hamstring earlier in the week, so the Blazers will play it safe with his workload. Simons will come off the bench with Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood comprising the starting backcourt.