Simons (illness) will not play in Monday's game versus the Suns.

Simons and Deandre Ayton (knee) are sitting out for Portland, while Shaedon Sharpe (groin) is questionable. Malcolm Brogdon is likely going to see another heavy workload for the Trail Blazers, as he's played at least 37 minutes in three of his past four appearances. Scoot Henderson will have more opportunities as well, and he's coming off arguably the best game of his season with 22 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal, one block and three triples against the Spurs on Friday.