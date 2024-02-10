Simons (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
This comes from Portland's official injury report, so there aren't many details yet. Simons picked up this injury during Thursday's overtime loss to the Pistons and wasn't able to return to the game. Scoot Henderson (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) are both questionable, so Portland could potentially give Ashton Hagans another extended look.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits early with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Volume scoring continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Pours in 29 points during loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Scores team-high 24 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Salvages poor shooting with dimes•