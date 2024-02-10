Simons (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

This comes from Portland's official injury report, so there aren't many details yet. Simons picked up this injury during Thursday's overtime loss to the Pistons and wasn't able to return to the game. Scoot Henderson (foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (illness) are both questionable, so Portland could potentially give Ashton Hagans another extended look.