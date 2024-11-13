Share Video

Link copied!

Simons (illness) will not play Wednesday versus Minnesota.

Simons became visibly shaken in the first quarter of Monday's contest versus Minnesota, dropping to a squat and appearing to be disoriented while standing on the perimeter mid-play. Simons is set to undergo further testing, but coach Chauncey Billups expects Simons to be fine. His next opportunity to take the court would come Sunday versus Atlanta.

More News