Simons (ribs) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Simsons will be able to play through the rib soreness that had his status in question Sunday. The 24-year-old pro is coming off a 40-point double-double and is averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game over his last four contests.