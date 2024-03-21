Simons (knee) will play Wednesday against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Simons will continue to power through his knee issue and he should continue to get all the run he can handle for this Portland team that is hurting for healthy bodies. Make sure you've got him active.
