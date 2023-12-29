Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Simons missed Thursday's loss to the Spurs due to an illness and will remain sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday in Phoenix, which is the first matchup of a seven-game road trip. The Trail Blazers are going to be shorthanded Friday, so Scoot Henderson, Malcolm Brogdon and Skylar Mays should handle the majority of the point-guard responsibilities in Simons' absence.