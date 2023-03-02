Simons (ankle) will return to the floor for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
This will be Simons' first game back on the court since Feb. 14, so he might have his minutes monitored in this one. Still, it's a solid matchup in what should be an uptempo game, so Simons is safe to activate in season-long settings. His return will likely result in either Cam Reddish or Matisse Thybulle heading back to the second unit, and Shaedon Sharpe's minutes could dip.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Progressing, no timetable•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Diagnosed with Grade 2 sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: MRI for ankle on tap•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits game with injury•