Simons (ankle) will return to the floor for Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

This will be Simons' first game back on the court since Feb. 14, so he might have his minutes monitored in this one. Still, it's a solid matchup in what should be an uptempo game, so Simons is safe to activate in season-long settings. His return will likely result in either Cam Reddish or Matisse Thybulle heading back to the second unit, and Shaedon Sharpe's minutes could dip.