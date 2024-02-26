Simons ended Sunday's 93-80 loss to the Hornets with 10 points (4-21 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 35 minutes.

Simons was expected to be among the offensive leaders for the Trail Blazers on Sunday, but instead, he made just four of his 21 shots en route to a 10-point effort -- his fourth-worst performance of the campaign. Simons should be good enough to bounce back sooner than later, however, as he has scored at least 20 points in five of his seven February appearances, though he'll have a tough matchup against the Heat on Tuesday.