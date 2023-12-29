Simons (illness) will be held out of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Simons was a late addition to the injury report Thursday and isn't feeling well enough to give it a go. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to play in Friday's rematch against the Spurs, so for now, consider him questionable. With Simons out, Scoot Henderson will make his sixth start of his rookie campaign.