Simons is out for Wednesday's game versus the Jazz due to right foot soreness.
Simons has already missed four games in March and won't play Wednesday. Cam Reddish and Shaedon Sharpe will likely receive increased minutes in his absence. Simons' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Chicago.
