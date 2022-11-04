Simons (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.
Simons will miss his first game of the season Friday due to left foot inflammation. With Damian Lillard (calf) also sidelined, the bulk of Portland's backcourt responsibilities will likely fall on Shaedon Sharpe and Josh Hart, while Keon Johnson could also be in the mix for increased minutes.
