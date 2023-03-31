Simons (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's contest against the Kings.
Simons is slated to miss his sixth consecutive contest Friday as he deals with right foot soreness. The guard's next chance to play is Sunday against the Timberwolves. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see an increase in minutes with Simons out.
