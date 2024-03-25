Simons (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Simons will miss a second straight game due to left knee tendinitis. Rayan Rupert joined the starting lineup in Simons' absence Saturday but played only 21 minutes. Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton should lead Portland's backcourt in usage until Simons is cleared to play again.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Sitting out against Denver•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Leaves early Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Good to go•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Posts modest output in defeat•