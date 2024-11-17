Simons (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Simons experienced shortness of breath during the Trail Blazers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He was able to return to practice Saturday, but he'll be held out for a second straight game, and his next chance to suit up will be against the Thunder on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Scoot Henderson should make his second straight start with Simons sidelined Sunday.