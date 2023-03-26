Simons (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Thunder.

This absence will mark Simons' third straight game on the sidelines, and his immediate future is a bit cloudy, especially if the Blazers decide to shut down Damian Lillard (calf) for the rest of the season, as it wouldn't be shocking if they take that same route with other starters as well. Simons has missed nine of a possible 15 games since the All-Star break, averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 41.7 percent from the floor in the six games he's been healthy.