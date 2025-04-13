Simons (forearm) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

When healthy, Simons was one of the best players for the Trail Blazers. Unfortunately for him, he'll end up missing the last seven games of the season due to this forearm injury. Simons finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, but his scoring figures took a dip after surpassing the mark of 20 points per game in the previous two campaigns.